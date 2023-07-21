With Lukhanyo Am wearing the No.13 jumper in the first two matches of the year, the 29-year-old Kriel joined coach Jacques Nienaber in a press conference in Pretoria on Thursday.

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel is desperate to play for the national team in their final Rugby Championship match against Argentina next week.

Gearing up for the Ellis Park clash, Kriel says: “The team to face Argentina will only be selected next week, but of course I’m desperate to play.

Don’t miss the chance to watch the #Springboks’ final home game of the year as they take on Argentina at Emirates Airline Park 🎟



Head to Ticketpro to purchase your tickets: https://t.co/lIYHWYfjtx #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/pYHV6mVjMP — Springboks (@Springboks) July 20, 2023

“If you ask any player, they’ll tell you they want to play, but we understand that the selections are always based on what the team needs against specific opposition.”

Playing his club rugby in Japan, Kriel says of his time at the Canon Eagles: “It’s a foreign country with a different language and less distractions, so it allows you more time to work on your rugby. They also have an amazing work ethic over there and someone is always willing to help after training, so I think I’ve become a better player playing on that side.”