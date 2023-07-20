The Springboks have not given up hope of winning the Rugby Championship, despite their 35-20 defeat to the All Blacks in Auckland last weekend. Heading into next week’s final round of matches in the shortened tournament, South Africa are four points behind log leaders New Zealand.

They could, however, overtake the Kiwis on the final hurdle if coach Eddie Jones’ Wallabies win their first match of the year in Melbourne against the All Blacks, coupled with a Bok win over the visiting Argentina at Ellis Park. The #Springboks are back in business after a short break, with all eyes on their final home Test for 2023 - more here: https://t.co/WqZ5W7LF3T 🔥#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/0wlK6z88H5 — Springboks (@Springboks) July 19, 2023 Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is clinging to that hope, saying: “We have four matches left before the international showpiece and we are still in the race for the Rugby Championship title so we intend getting down to business immediately and making the most of the time we have on and off the training field to get the squad where we would like them to be mentally and physically.” The Boks pulled together in Pretoria last night to prepare for the visit from the Argies.