Proteas fast bowler Tshepo Moreki had the best possible introduction to Test cricket on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand Mount Maunganui early Sunday morning. After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the former Western Province ace, 30, shared the new ball with Duanne Olivier.

Moreki, bowling the second over of the day, then trapped South African-born Kiwi Devon Conway leg before wicket with his very first ball in the whites of the Proteas. Moreki is one of six debutants on display in the clash - the others being Clyde Fortuin, Edward Moore, captain Neil Brand, Ruan de Swardt and Raynard van Tonder. SA U19 SECURE VICTORY 🥳



Cheers all round the JB Oval as the SA U19s clean out Sri Lanka with a polished performance. Kwena Maphaka led the charge with 6️⃣ wickets and Norton notched 4️⃣ 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏏#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NnJlPlpwrg — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 2, 2024 While his first ball was the stuff of dreams, the rest of the day was a nightmare for SA as Kane Williamson (112*) and Ravi Ravindra (118*) both scored tons to take them to 258/2 at stumps.