Second chances don’t come around often but for Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza, that’s exactly what he got.
The 28-year-old from the Mother City spent nine months on the sidelines after being banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from March to December 2022.
It was a period of much change for the top-order batsman, who explains: “I’d like to think [that it’s a Zubayr 2.0], my experiences have been lived and I’m all the more better for it, my mindset has changed for the better. There has been a lot of work put into it behind the scenes.”
The year 2022, also marked the last time he played Test cricket – incidentally his last Test was also in New Zealand, where he is currently on tour with South Africa.
Of his return to the Land of the Long White Cloud, Hamza says: “It’s been quite a while since I’ve been part of the national setup, the last time I played was two years ago here in New Zealand. So it’s an exciting time for me and it’s been a journey filled with learning. I’m looking forward to it.”
Hamza is surrounded by fresh faces in the team this time around, with SA’s regulars playing in the SA20.
But while they’ve been made out to be outsiders with virtually no shot of beating the Kiwis in the two Tests which starts on February 4, he says: “We are going to go out to compete, we’re not really here to [just to] participate...”
Of the individual opportunities up for grabs, he adds: “It is a massive opportunity… and everyone’s been working hard and keen to take it.”