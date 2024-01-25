Second chances don’t come around often but for Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza, that’s exactly what he got. The 28-year-old from the Mother City spent nine months on the sidelines after being banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from March to December 2022.

It was a period of much change​ for the top-order batsman, who explains: “I’d like to think [that it’s a Zubayr 2.0], my experiences have been lived and I’m all the more better for it, my mindset has changed for the better. There has been a lot of work put into it behind the scenes.” The year 2022, also marked the last time he played Test cricket – incidentally his last Test was also in New Zealand, where he is currently on tour with South Africa. Of his return to the Land of the Long White Cloud, Hamza says: “It’s been quite a while since I’ve been part of the national setup, the last time I played was two years ago here in New Zealand. So it’s an exciting time for me and it’s been a journey filled with learning. I’m​ looking forward to it.”