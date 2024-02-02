It’s D-day for the Proteas’ “Other Guys” when they finally face New Zealand in the first of two Tests at the Bay Oval in Bay of Plenty. Coach Shukri Conrad’s B-stringers take the field at 12am Monday morning South African time.

While their countrymen will be vas aanie slaap or getting reg for work the next day, Conrad is convinced Neil Brand and his manne will silence their critics. Much has been made about the South Africa squad sent to the Land of the Long White Cloud, with all their stars playing in the ongoing SA20 tournament on home soil. Prepared: Coach Shukri Conrad Conrad, though, reckons this span won’t be heading into their first match undercooked.