Proteas coach Shukri Conrad surprised almal wie wil luister by naming his team for Wednesday’s second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers. Normally the teams would be finalised at the coin toss for the 10am start, but Conrad bravely announced his starting team in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

Making three changes to the team that beat the Windies by 87 runs in the first Test for the second and final match of the series, Conrad has set out to give all the players in his 15-man squad a run. TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



4⃣ changes

➡️Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer are brought in

⬅️Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen and Anrich Nortje miss out#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/FvyZNlEoir — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 7, 2023 Therefore, Ryan Rickelton replaces Keegan Petersen in the middle order, Wiaan Mulder takes the allrounder spot of Senuran Muthusamy, with spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer coming in for fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen. Brave moves: Shukri Conrad Of playing Rickelton instead of Petersen, Conrad says: “I still think his [Petersen’s] best position might be five going forward in terms of the way he plays. This Test batting unit is still a work in progress and hopefully by design, and not stumbling on something, we’re gonna get the right mix. I still feel going forward Keegan has a bigger role to play in the middle order rather than the top order. Ricketlon deserves this crack. Everyone knows he’s been churning out good performances.”