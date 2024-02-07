It’s all about survival for the Proteas in their first Test against New Zealand, as they are getting ‘Kaned ‘big time in Mount Maunganui.
At the end of Day Three, the Black Caps enjoyed a 528-run lead with six wickets still in the bank.
Kiwi Kane Williamson is leading the slaughtering of the inexperienced South African lineup, scoring 109 to add to his knock of 118 in the first innings.
SA, meanwhile, could only reply to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 511 with a score of 162 all out – 45 of those runs belonging to top scorer Keagan Petersen.
The Proteas batter knows it’s tickets for them, as the Kiwis resumed their second innings on 179/4 at 12am this morning.
Petersen says: “It’s been a tough couple of days, I think we’ve seen enough of Kane now.
Skipper Tim Southee removes his opposite Neil Brand! The first wicket of the morning at Bay Oval. A peach from Tim Southee! Follow play LIVE in NZ with TVNZ DUKE and TVNZ+ #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/EqhmzWjOgg— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 6, 2024
“To keep the spirits up, I think we’ve just got to believe that we can still get a result out of this game – that we can draw it.
“Having spent a bit of time in the middle, it’s a wicket we can look at surviving, but it’s going to be a tough task to try and do it for two days…”