It’s all about survival for the Proteas in their first Test against New Zealand, as they are getting ‘Kaned ‘big time in Mount Maunganui. At the end of Day Three, the Black Caps enjoyed a 528-run lead with six wickets still in the bank.

Kiwi Kane Williamson is leading the slaughtering of the inexperienced South African lineup, scoring 109 to add to his knock of 118 in the first innings. Tons: Kane WIlliamson. Picture: @Blackcaps/ X.com SA, meanwhile, could only reply to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 511 with a score of 162 all out – 45 of those runs belonging to top scorer Keagan Petersen. The Proteas batter knows it’s tickets for them, as the Kiwis resumed their second innings on 179/4 at 12am this morning.