Former Stormers and Springboks prop and current executive deputy mayor of the City of Cape Town Eddie Andrews has written an open letter to president Cyril Ramaphosa in an effort to open Cape Town Stadium to its full capacity for Saturday’s big rugby finale. The first-ever United Rugby Championship decider will be played in the Mother City at the weekend, with Andrews calling on government to open the stadium gates fully.

With stadiums limited to half its capacity following the Covid-19 shutdown, Andrews writes: "Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa. The @CityofCT is ready to be completely opened; no restrictions at our stadiums, events and cultural activities. "We have proven we can manage ourselves.

“In fact, we are ready to allow 55 000 rugby loving supporters into Cape Town Stadium to support both the @THESTORMERS and the @BlueBullsRugby as they compete for the United Rugby Championship - URC in our beloved City. “Covid-19 has negatively impacted our economy. Businesses have closed, retrenched staff and shelved expansion plans. “We need the injection, our businesses need all the help they can get and the people of South Africa deserve to see in-person, a SA team win the