Premier League fans will get their first taste of the 2022/23 football season today, when archrivals Liverpool and Manchester United lock horns in a pre-season “friendly” in Bangkok at 3pm. While these matches are there to get their respective squads ready for the new season which starts on August 6, it will also be United fans’ first chance to see what new boss Erik ten Hag brings to the party.

Ten Hag joined the club at the end of last season after United finished sixth in the league under Ralf Rangnick. STAANING VAS: Erik ten Hag And ahead of his first game in charge of the club, Ten Hag says: “Playing against Liverpool is always exciting. Man United against Liverpool is a big game and it’s a really good test for us.” The 52-year-old isn’t the only Dutchman who will be involved in the United team for the first time, with leftback Tyrell Malacia, who joined from Feyenoord as the club’s only big signing to date, also expected to be involved in the clash.

On the opposite side of the pitch, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could unleash new signings Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsey and Fabio Carvalho. LEADING MAN: Harry Maguire With Mo Salah having joined his teammates in Bangkok on Sunday after returning from holiday, there is no such luck for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be absent because of family reasons. It has been reported that Ronaldo had asked United to sell him if the price is right, but Ten Hag says their 37-year-old Portugal ace gaan nerens.