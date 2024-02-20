Erling Haaland pushed aside a television camera after the final whistle on Saturday, his frustration spilling over after he took nine shots but scored no goals for Manchester City in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea. The single log point means coach Pep Guardiola’s team is no longer in the inside lane in the Premier League title race.

City lost two points on leaders Liverpool, who they could have overtaken with victory over Chelsea and also a win against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium tonight at 9pm. 𝗣![CDATA[]]>𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗦 𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗘



🆚 Brentford (H)

🏆 @premierleague

🎙️ @PepTeam

⤵️ Watch live — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 19, 2024 Instead, they are eyeing Arsenal’s second place, with the Gunners two points behind the Citizens who are third. Haaland will undoubtedly be back with a point to prove tonight and Guardiola reckons he will make it after this past weekend’s disappointment.