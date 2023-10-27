Manchester City will be out to wys they rule Manchester against derby rivals United in Sunday’s 5.30pm Premier League clash. Treble winners City head to Old Trafford having won seven of the last eight meetings at old foes United’s home - losing just once, when the hosts fought back to win 2-1 in January.

Second-placed City arrive on the back of the 3-1 Champions League win over Young Boys in Switzerland to maintain their perfect record in Group G. A Manchester derby is on the horizon 🌅#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 26, 2023 After Manuel Akanji (out with a domestic ban) opened the scoring Erling Haaland bagged a double and coach Pep Guardiola warns there is more to come from the Norwegian as they look to maintain their title chase. A #UCL brace for @ErlingHaaland! ✨ pic.twitter.com/54MDOUx5fk — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 26, 2023 Guardiola says: “People want him to fail after scoring 52 goals.

“Maybe in the right moment of the season he will be there even better than now.” Ambition: Rasmus Hojlund.Picture credit: Adam Vaughan Meanwhile, Red Devils new boy Rasmus Hojlund is keen to make himself a hero and open his account Prem goals account in style and improve United’s eighth position in the table. Asked about his favourite derby moment, he tells the United website: “The bicycle kick from Wayne Rooney, of course!

“It is always special to play a rival and if we win the game, we can get closer to the top, so it would be nice.” Here’s how things look at the end of Matchweek 9 ✅ pic.twitter.com/GfEkHVwTAu — Premier League (@premierleague) October 24, 2023 League leaders Tottenham kick off the weekend action on Friday with a 9pm clash at 11th-placed Crystal Palace. Third-placed Arsenal host bottom club Sheffield United at 4pm on Saturday, with the top three separated by just two points.