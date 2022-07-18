Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag’s Dutch rebuild of the club is taking shape, with Christian Eriksen unveiled at the club on Friday while Lisandro Martinez is set to join soon. Currently Down Under with his team as they prepare to face Crystal Palace in a pre-season at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow, Ten Hag is turning the club onderstebo after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

NEW MAN: Defender Lisandro Martinez, left Both Eriksen, who joins on a free transfer after leaving Brentford at the end of last season, and Martinez have played for Ten Hag’s former Ajax Amsterdam, while his first signing at the club Tyrell Malacia also comes from the Eredivisie from Feyenoord. Midfield playmaker Eriksen, who signed a three-year contract at the age of 30, made his breakthrough at Ajax before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. REBUILDING: Boss Erik ten Hag Having suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, his career was in jeopardy and he was released by then-club Inter Milan who he joined from Spurs earlier that year.

Following a brief stint at Brentford last season, Eriksen says of his Old Trafford move: “I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. We can't wait to see you in red at Old Trafford, @ChrisEriksen8 🙌![CDATA[]]>🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/T0gcgi06KI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 15, 2022 “I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.” Centreback Martinez, 24, reportedly had his medical at the club on Sunday, ahead of a £45m switch from Ajax.