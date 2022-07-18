Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag’s Dutch rebuild of the club is taking shape, with Christian Eriksen unveiled at the club on Friday while Lisandro Martinez is set to join soon.
Currently Down Under with his team as they prepare to face Crystal Palace in a pre-season at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow, Ten Hag is turning the club onderstebo after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.
Both Eriksen, who joins on a free transfer after leaving Brentford at the end of last season, and Martinez have played for Ten Hag’s former Ajax Amsterdam, while his first signing at the club Tyrell Malacia also comes from the Eredivisie from Feyenoord.
Midfield playmaker Eriksen, who signed a three-year contract at the age of 30, made his breakthrough at Ajax before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.
Having suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, his career was in jeopardy and he was released by then-club Inter Milan who he joined from Spurs earlier that year.
Following a brief stint at Brentford last season, Eriksen says of his Old Trafford move: “I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach.
We can't wait to see you in red at Old Trafford, @ChrisEriksen8 🙌![CDATA[]]>🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/T0gcgi06KI— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 15, 2022
“I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”
Centreback Martinez, 24, reportedly had his medical at the club on Sunday, ahead of a £45m switch from Ajax.
Official and now confirmed! Lisandro Martínez joins Manchester United on permanent deal from Ajax, contract until June 2027 with an option for further season. 🔴![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>🤝 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022
Official fee is £55m (€57m including solidarity payments) plus €10m add-ons. pic.twitter.com/0D9lb41KWa
But Ten Hag is not looking to krap die skapies deurmekaar heeltemal and is also looking to breathe new life into some dead wood at the club, with Anthony Martial, who was loaned out to Sevilla last season, impressing the coach in pre-season.
Ten Hag says: “I think when he [Martial] has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have production because he is a good player.”
An agreement has been reached for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez 🔴![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷#MUFC || @LisandrMartinez— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2022