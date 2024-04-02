Tries from fellow Boks Aphelele Fassi and Lukhanyo Am helped the Sharks edge Edinburgh 23-13 at Kings Park in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last Saturday.

Springbok yster Eben Etzebeth is injured again and in doubt for the Sharks’ Challenge Cup match against Zebre Parma on Sunday.

But, the result – the Durbanites’ first back-to-back wins in the URC this season – came at a cost, as Etzebeth was forced off at half time with a suspected rib injury.

He was making just his second appearance following a knee surgery, and Plumtree doesn’t think the two-time World Cup-winning lock will be reg for the round-of-16 duel.

He says: “I hope it is just a [rib] cartilage. If that is the case then it is just two or three weeks.”