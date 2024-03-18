Eben Etzebeth is a double world champion and the best player in South Africa and now he’s targeting world domination with the Springboks in 2024. The Bok lock, who became only the second player to win back-to-back SA Rugby Player of the Year awards last Thursday, has set the tone for a massive year that includes a two-match July series against newly-crowned Six Nations champions Ireland in SA.

Etzebeth is also the leading man to captain the Boks against Wales at Twickenham on 22 June in their season opener, with Siya Kolisi unavailable. Golden booy: Yster Etzebeth Picture: Adam Davy Pundits and fans worldwide have been debating if the Bokke or Ireland is the No.1 team in world rugby, but the 110-capped Etzebeth knows who the top dogs are, especially with Rassie Erasmus adding Jerry Flannery and Tony Brown to the coaching staff. Eben says: “We now have to show everyone why we are the world champions and continue to work hard to remain the top team in the [world] ranking.

“I’m very excited and it was nice to see at the alignment camp what plans new assistant coaches like Jerry and Tony have for the team. Tough call: Rassie Erasmus. Picture: James Crombie/INPHO/Shutterstock “It is our goal to win trophies and cups and if you do your part, there is always a chance that you can get [personal] recognition. “I would never say no to an incredible award like this. I receive it with the greatest humility. But to be honest, me and my teammates would rather collect cups.”