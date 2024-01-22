Eben and Anlia Etzebeth have welcomed their first child into the world. In an Instagram post on Saturday the Springbok rugby star and singer-actress shared the happy news of the arrival of their baby girl last week.

Anlia, 33, posted a picture with the caption: “16.01.24. No words will ever be able to describe the feeling. Thank you Lord.” In the picture, Anlia is lying in a hospital bed, smiling as she holds her newborn in her arms, with Eben, 32, dressed in hospital scrubs, grinning just as widely. The new parents, who were married on 4 February 2023 in Franschhoek, announced their pregnancy to the world on the night of South Africa’s final triumph at the Rugby World Cup in Paris on 29 October.