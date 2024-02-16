With one point separating the two sides at the foot of the log ,the result is most likely to determine who, if not both, will make the “big drop”.

Since the return of opener Jack Newby the Rylands lineup has looked more solid. His undefeated 72 against UWC enabled them to score a two-wicket win, gaining his side much needed points although they still firmly rooted at the bottom of the log.

Together with fellow opener Taariq Chiecktey, who scored 43, they provided the platform for the innings as they knocked down the target of 195 with two wickets remaining. In addition, opening bowler Munower Samsodien (4/28) recaptured his form against the students, so it all bodes well for this week’s crunch clash.