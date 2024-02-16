Story by Goosain Abrahams
This weekend’s Premier League clash between Primrose and Rylands have a must-win tag about it.
With one point separating the two sides at the foot of the log ,the result is most likely to determine who, if not both, will make the “big drop”.
Since the return of opener Jack Newby the Rylands lineup has looked more solid. His undefeated 72 against UWC enabled them to score a two-wicket win, gaining his side much needed points although they still firmly rooted at the bottom of the log.
Together with fellow opener Taariq Chiecktey, who scored 43, they provided the platform for the innings as they knocked down the target of 195 with two wickets remaining. In addition, opening bowler Munower Samsodien (4/28) recaptured his form against the students, so it all bodes well for this week’s crunch clash.
Primrose, in contrast, went down by 11 runs to Green Point. Qaasim Adams (51) kept them in the hunt but he was unable to see them home.
If there is one thing in the Roses favour then it’s home ground advantage.
They have scored most of their wins at Rosmead and the new ball pair of Maahir Eksteen and Fayyaad Davids are in good nick , if they strike early they could be in business.
In First Division A, Brackenfell, on 74 points, and Ottoman, on 65, are well ahead of the pack in their bid for promotion.
Last Week’s results
WP Premier League
Claremont beat Milnerton by 8 wickets
Milnerton 193 (Keegan Fortune 52; Josh Breed 3/36)
Claremont 195/2 (Matthew de Villiers 78*, Harry Came 68*, Josh Breed 45)
Green Point beat Primrose by 11 runs
Green Point 205 (Daniel Biggs 51, Patrick Van Niekerk 44; Fayyaad Davids 3/54)
Primrose 194 (Qaasim Adams 51; Luke Holland 3/29, Wesley Bedja 3/44)
Durbanville beat Kraaifontein by 44 runs Durbanville 236/7 (Fritz de Beer 94, Jaco Castle 47; Orin Kotze 3/47)
Kraaifontein 192 (Elliot Hamilton 46; Jody Lawrence 4/39, Bradley Petersen 3/22)
Rondebosch beat Bellville by 5 wickets
Bellville 201/9 (Quinn van Oordt 65)
Rondebosch 203/5 (Morne Pentz 87*, Schaughn Van Greunen 55*; Marcus Fourie 3/35)
Rylands beat UWC by 2 wickets
UWC 194 (Quinton Dreyer 58; Munowar Samsodien 4/28)
Rylands 195/8 (Jack Newby 71*, Taariq Chiektey 43; Abubakr Samodien 3/37)
Cape Town beat WPCC by 98 runs
Cape Town 230/9 (Robin Das 85, Geoff Dods 51, Mathew Goles 49; Justin Broad 3/37, Bailey Aarons 3/47)
WPCC 132 (Lloyd Wingrove 2/20)
UWC beat Claremont by 48 runs
UWC 230/6 (Kai Curran 108, Chaise Botha 49*; Kyle Pluke 4/39)
Claremont 182 (Matthew de Villiers 55; Cullan Larkin 3/29, Sinalo Ngobeni 3/34, Abubakr Samodien 3/43)
WP First Division
Ottoman beat Avendale by 7 wickets, Strandfontein beat Hottentots Holland by 39 runs,
NGCC beat United by 5 wickets, Brackenfell beat Pinelands by 3 wickets, UCT beat Tygerberg by 7 wickets, Vikings beat Gugulethu by 7 wickets, Strandfontein beat United by 11 runs
Saturday’s fixtures
Premier League: Bellville v UWC, Cape Town CC V Green Point, Claremont v WPCC, Durbanville v Rondebosch, Milnerton v Kraaifontein, Primrose v Rylands
First Division A: Northerns Goodwood v Avendale,
Brackenfell v Gugulethu, Tygerberg v Hottentots Holland, Ottomans v Pinelands, Strandfontein v Vikings, United v UCT