David Bedingham has given the Proteas every chance of causing a huge upset over New Zealand in the second Test in Hamilton. The Western Province batsman struck his maiden Test century (110) to propel South Africa to a total of 235 in their second innings on Day Three at Seddon Park.

Despite a collapse triggered by Keegan Petersen's dismissal, Bedingham's aggressive yet calculated play, comprising 12 fours and two sixes, stood out in challenging conditions. Crucial wicket: Dane Piedt. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA Of his knock, Bedingham says: “I think I was probably a lot smarter than I was in the first Test [at Mount Maunganui last week]. “I think the way I play is a positive brand, so when they had attacking fields there was an opportunity to score runs, and I’m thankful and lucky enough that it worked.

“It’s obviously really cool. I think two years ago I would never have expected to be here. “A lot of thanks to Shuks [coach Shukri Conrad] for showing confidence in me and giving me an opportunity to play and score some runs.” 🔄 INNINGS BREAK



An incredible maiden century from David Bedingham has propelled the Proteas to a lead of 2️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ after notching 235 runs in their second innings 🏏![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿 New Zealand will need 267 runs for victory #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/e4XJubzQjN — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 15, 2024 Debutant Will O’Rourke's 5/34 put the Kiwis in a strong position, but Bedingham believes the Proteas have a shot at victory, emphasising Dane Piedt’s crucial wicket of danger man Devon Conway (17) that left the hosts on 40/1 at stumps.