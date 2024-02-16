David Bedingham has given the Proteas every chance of causing a huge upset over New Zealand in the second Test in Hamilton.
The Western Province batsman struck his maiden Test century (110) to propel South Africa to a total of 235 in their second innings on Day Three at Seddon Park.
Despite a collapse triggered by Keegan Petersen's dismissal, Bedingham's aggressive yet calculated play, comprising 12 fours and two sixes, stood out in challenging conditions.
Of his knock, Bedingham says: “I think I was probably a lot smarter than I was in the first Test [at Mount Maunganui last week].
“I think the way I play is a positive brand, so when they had attacking fields there was an opportunity to score runs, and I’m thankful and lucky enough that it worked.
“It’s obviously really cool. I think two years ago I would never have expected to be here.
“A lot of thanks to Shuks [coach Shukri Conrad] for showing confidence in me and giving me an opportunity to play and score some runs.”
🔄 INNINGS BREAK— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 15, 2024
An incredible maiden century from David Bedingham has propelled the Proteas to a lead of 2️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ after notching 235 runs in their second innings 🏏![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦
🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿 New Zealand will need 267 runs for victory #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/e4XJubzQjN
Debutant Will O’Rourke's 5/34 put the Kiwis in a strong position, but Bedingham believes the Proteas have a shot at victory, emphasising Dane Piedt’s crucial wicket of danger man Devon Conway (17) that left the hosts on 40/1 at stumps.
He adds: “They bowled well too, but crucially at the end of the day we got Conway which probably puts us even, I think.
“Piedty and the seamers have enough in the tank to take nine more wickets, so hopefully we get through.”
Action resumed at 12am today, with (211 and 40/1) needing a further 227 runs to beat SA (242 and 235).