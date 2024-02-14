Spinner Piedt took the biggest bite out of the New Zealand batting lineup with career-best bowling figures of 5/89, while Paterson claimed 3/39 as South Africa bowled out their hosts for 211 runs on the second day of the final Test of the series.

The two Danes, Piedt and Paterson, put South Africa on the front foot in the second Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

STRUCK: Dane Paterson. Picture: supplied

That means it was the understrength Proteas, who lost the first Test by 281 runs, that will enter the third day today with a first-innings lead of 31.

⚪ALL OUT



An exquisite 5-wicket haul from Dane Piedt as the Proteas edge out the Black Caps on the 2nd day in Seddon Park 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏏



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 The Proteas lead by 31 runs #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/gUw6ULyg87 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 14, 2024

Zoning in on his return to the Test team for the first time in five years, the 33-year-old Capetonian says of his recall: “I was sitting in the US when Shukri contacted me and asked if I’m keen to go to New Zealand and I thought he was joking.

“We come a long way since 2008 when he was the Cape Cobras coach, so it’s come full circle.

“He sent me a text message and I replied the way I normally do with the relationship that we have and he told me I’m being dead serious…”