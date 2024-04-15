Western Province did their quest for a semifinal berth in this year’s CSA T20 Challenge no favours by going down twice over the weekend. Coach Salieg Nackerdien’s manne first went down to the Dragons in Potchefstroom by 11 runs on Friday, before losing at home at Newlands to the Dolphins by eight wickets on Sunday.

On Friday, an unbeaten 39 from Raynard van Tonder steered the North West team to 155/8 in their 20 overs. Province, though, couldn’t get close to the winning target and were restricted to just 144/6 in their 20 overs. Opener Eddie Moore (46) top-scored for WP in that match, with Kyle Simmonds (2/22) returning the best bowling figures.

They simply had to do better against the Dolphins on Sunday if they wanted to keep the teams hunting their fourth spot at bay. But they went from bad to worse and could only post 96 all out batting first, with Prenelan Subrayen (3/18) and Andile Simelane (3/12) causing the most damage. Openers Moore (19) and Tony de Zorzi (22) gave them a decent start, but after them only number three batsman Jonathan Bird (15) could get double figures.