Cape Town City are still without a win in the PSL this year, after going down 2-0 to Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday. Coach Eric Tinkler’s manne last won a match on the laaste dag of 2023 when they beat neighbours Cape Town Spurs and have since forgotten what it feels like to win in the next 10 league matches.

Tshegofatso Mabasa was the groot doring in their vlees on Wednesday, scoring a double after being set up on both occasions by 19-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng, who was a handvol to handle for City down the left flank. Mofokeng x Mabasa ☠



On both occasions the first coming in the 59th minute and the second 14 minutes later City lost possession of the ball. The first was in midfield, before Mabasa beat Lorenzo Gordinho to the ball before squeezing it past Darren Keet.