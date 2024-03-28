Skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize and fellow Cape Town City defender Keanu Cupido will target Kaizer Chiefs dangerman Mdu Shabalala to ‘wipe the smile off his face” on Saturday. Amakhosi will travel to Cape Town for this weekend’s PSL clash at Athlone Stadium in seventh place on the log and knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by minnows Milford FC.

Shabalala, though, was handful for City in their MTN8 defeat to Chiefs at Athlone earlier this season and the fifth-placed Kapenaars want to shut him down for a second league win over the Glamour Boys in 2023/24. Sights set on Chiefs 👀



🆚 Kaizer Chiefs

📆 30 March

🏆 #DStvPrem

🏟️ Athlone Stadium

⌚️ 15H30

📺 Televised

🎟️ https://t.co/kZ8wlhZVjs pic.twitter.com/2X5UWxPbOe — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 27, 2024 Mkhize says: “When we played them in the MTN8, Mdu was the one causing havoc. “We don’t like when he comes to Cape Town and goes home smiling. He must leave three points behind.”

Cupido adds: “Mdu is unpredictable at times but I think we’ll be ready for Mdu. He has a very bright smile, that guy, and we don’t want to see him smiling [again].” Head coach Eric Tinkler, meanwhile, has poured cold water on PSL’s current second-highest topscorer, Khanyisa Mayo, parachuting in from Bafana Bafana’s 3-3 draw at Algeria on Tuesday night. Weekend’s PSL fixtures