South African rugby has another doctor to boast about. There was Doc Danie Craven and 2007 World Cup winner Jannie du Plessis.

And now there is Rassie Erasmus. The 51-year-old was awarded an honorary doctorate in Coaching Science from the North West University (NWU) on Thursday at their capping ceremony. Mastermind of the Springboks’ back-to-back World Cup triumphs at Japan 2019 and France 2023, the former Stormer boss definitely earned his graad.

Double delight: World champions Siya and Rassie. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix After learning of NWU’s decision to honour him back in March, he said at the time: “I’m extremely honoured and humbled to receive this recognition but I have to give all the credit to the Springbok team and management for their resilience and determination over the last few years who made this possible. “Rugby is a team sport and success is a collective effort. “So, although this is an incredible achievement for me personally, all credit must go to everyone who made a massive contribution and huge sacrifices throughout the last few years and to our supporters who have been unwavering in their support for the national team.”

In the announcement, NWU said that Erasmus had “shown an unwavering commitment to the Sport Transformation Charter.” Nation builders: Siya Kolisi and Rassie. Picture: NWU on Facebook And it was fitting that he was supported yesterday by his lieutenant on the pitch, Bok captain Siya Kolisi. After being appointed as national team coach in 2018, Erasmus made the bold decision to name Kolisi as the Springboks’ first black African leader.

And while many criticised Kolisi's ascendency as a political call, it has proven to be one of Rassie's many masterstrokes as the man in charge of the Bokke.

📸 @theNWU pic.twitter.com/7TTCXCLK5l — Springboks (@Springboks) May 2, 2024 Once a symbol of apartheid, the Springbok badge is worn proudly by the majority of South Africans. Awie Kotze, the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, hailed Erasmus, saying: "Erasmus has shown himself to be a nation builder of whom the country can be proud.