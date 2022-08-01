Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy landed the job of his dreams as he was named Manchester United first-team coach on Saturday. A statement released by the club reads: “Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his backroom team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach.

“The former South Africa striker was a boyhood Reds fan and scored twice against us for Porto in the 2003/04 Champions League knockout stages.” Welcoming a new face to our coaching team...



Great to have you on board, @BenniMcCarthy17 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2022 The 44-year-old McCarthy “will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning” after being the head coach at Cape Town City and AmaZulu in the PSL. A lewenslange Man United fan, McCarthy says of the appointment: “I support Man United and always wanted to play for them. I loved players like Mark Hughes, Andy Cole and Ryan Giggs.”

McCarthy, who famously scored twice to knock out the Red Devils en route to 2003/04 Champions League with Porto under Jose Mourinho, recalls: “I was heartbroken to score twice. My dream was to score once at Old Trafford - not to knock United out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) “[Mourinho] told me that if I didn’t cheer up, I’d never play in his team again.” McCarthy also has Premier League experience, having turned out for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham.