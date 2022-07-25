Banyana Banyana are the queens of African football after claiming their first-ever Women’s African Cup of Nations title on Saturday night. After failing to see off Nigeria in the 2018 final, coach Desiree Ellis’s team held their nerve in front of hosts Morocco’s home fans in Rabat to win 2-1.

Following a goalless first half at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, South Africa took the lead in the 63rd minute through the threatening Hildah Magaia, when the forward coolly slotted home Jermaine Seoposenwe’s cutback. PERFECT WEEKEND: Desiree Ellis And she doubled SA’s lead with 19 minutes to play when she pounced after Morocco failed to clear a cross to score her third goal of the tournament to grab a share of the Golden Boot. But even after Rosella Ayane beat Golden Gloves winner, goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, to ensure a nervy finish, Banyana didn’t crumble under the pressure and held on to lift the trophy.

For Hanover Park legend Ellis it was the perfect final weekend of Wafcon after she was named Women’s Coach of the Year for the third year running at Thursday’s Caf Awards. The final whistle scenes 🥳#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 | #EmpoweringOurGame | #TeamSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/ntlO7H5IP0 — #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 23, 2022 The boss lady hailed her team for finally delivering in the nation’s fifth final appearance. She says: “It’s been a long time coming. Even for me as a player, I got a silver medal in 2000. We’ve tried before, but this is really special.

