Hello my good people, trust all’s well with you! Probably better than me, as I’m still sulking about England getting knocked out the World Cup. THE WORLD CHAMPIONS ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS 💥#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/wKGS9kbYCX — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 10, 2022 I mean I get the whole sentiment about the Three Lions leaving the tournament with their heads held high, but for me the disappointment was exacerbated by the fact that they were actually looking great AND were the better side on the night against France.

I’m not a Gareth Southgate fan and he still continues to make unexplainable decisions (like taking Bukayo Saka off), but there’s no doubt his side is getting better. Bukayo Saka The coach is of course blessed with an abundance of serious talent, which begs the question; would a ‘better’ coach have more success with the current group? I’d say the answer to that is yes, but who that coach is I’m not sure. As some of you will know I’ve always supported the idea of Arsene Wenger taking the reins or someone in that vein. But that was never gonna happen and by the way, he’s turned into a proper Fifa knobend.

But yeah, after the exit of Brazil and the likes of Spain, Portugal and Germany, it really feels like anyone can win it. And (although people will wipe it off) that includes Morocco. This one’s for Africa: Morocco have been unbeatable While I’m here, wow, just incredible that they’ve managed to achieve so much! It’s a thumbs up for the continent and a middle finger to the so called ‘big boys’. Last week they were the last minnow standing and mighty Portugal would be the end of the line, but they proved all of us wrong and I’m so glad they did.

So it’s on to the semis and tonight at 9pm Argentina take on Croatia… A #FIFAWorldCup dream will be on the line when Croatia and Argentina meet tonight. Predictions? 🤔



📺 Build-up starts at 19:30 (CAT) — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 13, 2022 The Argies shouldn’t be there in my opinion. What’s wrong with Louis Van Gaal? He really f****d it up. After adjusting the shape and putting two up front, Holland scored twice to miraculously grab a draw. The Dutch looked so more effective and were… Why the hell didn’t they continue the same way in extra time? It’s mental, they were all over Argentina, dominating physically against relatively small defenders.

Anyway, good riddance, he’s a proper sourpuss. I’m predicting a similar game as the draw Croatia deserved against Brazil. Croatia have shown incredible levels of determination at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup, can they do it against an Argentinian side led by Messi?



Here’s a look at the tournament so far 👇 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 12, 2022 Tireless work, fantastic rigid setup, with the ability (Luka Modric) to send a goal-scoring pass. I think low scoring, probably a draw. Ability: Croatia’s Luka Modric It doesn’t get much bigger than a semifinal against the current World champions for Morocco! Will the occasion be too much?

Well, judging on what we’ve seen so far they revel it. Will they be able to withstand what should be even more intense pressure from Les Bleus as compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Co? As with the quarterfinal you have to say the odds are against them, but as with most of the world (especially Africa), I’m hoping for what would be the greatest World Cup upset of all time! 🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷 France and 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦 Morocco will meet for a spot in the #FIFAWorldCup final. pic.twitter.com/PahzqUjK1N — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 10, 2022 That one kicks off on Wednesday at 9pm, before Saturdays third place playoff (does anyone watch that?).

Then the final on Sunday at 5pm. Am I gonna give a prediction for the final? No chance. I just can’t call it. France are clear favourites but barring the first 20 against England they looked mediocre. Interested to hear your predictions.