You can expect to see some new faces in the UWC team when the new Super League season kicks off. UDubs came so close to winning the league title last season that their rivals Mamelodi Sundowns came and poached their key player and Banyana Banyana star, midfielder Kholosa Biyana, to weaken them.

Thinasonke Mbuli took it on the chin and UWC continued to push but were eventually overpowered by Sundowns to the title. Coach: Thinasonke Mbuli: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix They’re back together to get ready for the new campaign and coach Mbuli tells Diski Business to expect the announcement of five new signing next week. Mbuli says: “So far all is well, we are in week three of our pre-season.