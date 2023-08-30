Banyana Banyana stalwart Kholosa Biyana’s move to join Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this week is either a case of them trying to weaken their rivals, or if you can’t beat them join them. It’s really weird because it’s mid-season and UWC were looking like a real challenger to Sundowns’ dominance of the local game with Biyana anchoring them.

UDubs is marching on in the Women’s Super League nevertheless, as they resumed their campaign with another victory against UJ in their backyard this past weekend. Thank you @Kholosa_Biyana 💙![CDATA[]]>💛 pic.twitter.com/JAoxonQP0X — UWC FOOTBALL (@UWCFootball) August 26, 2023 They were however made to work for it, with Khanyisa Manengela’s strike the difference in the game. Head coach Thinasonke Mbuli says of the result: “We made it tough unnecessarily so. Maybe the break was too long.”