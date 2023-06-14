UWC head coach Thinasonke Mbuli warned against getting too carried away when his opposite number at Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated said “we’re back where we belong” a few weeks ago. Jerry Tshabalala has just masterminded Sundowns’ 2-0 victory over UWC at Tuks Stadium that Saturday, and he couldn’t resist but make the bold statement.

The two teams swapped places with the Bushies dropping to second place on the log as a result. #HollywoodbetsSuperLeague log standings pic.twitter.com/BV2A2bUEo6 — Hollywoodbets Super League (@HollywoodbetsSL) June 12, 2023 Mbuli laughed and revealed to the Daily Voice that she had seen the clip and could tell by the ‘over the top’ celebrations after the game. The target was to continue and keep up with the Brazilians and make sure they don’t extend their lead by more than the one point advantage they had.