Staatmaker – Deano van Rooyen AT just 26 years old, Van Rooyen is already one of the club’s most seasoned PSL players, having helped the club win promotion from the NFD in 2018/19.

With his vast experience and the club in his veins, Steve Barker has trusted him with the armband when club captain Lee Langeveldt is unavailable. As a constant presence in the team down the right flank in attack and defence, Van Rooyen will have to be the man to set the standards all over the park. Star man – Iqraam Rayners

Rayners took the PSL by storm on his return to Stellenbosch in the January transfer window. The 27-year-old scored 15 goals in 14 matches and set up a further three as Stellies went from relegation trouble to a top-six league finish and the Nedbank Cup semifinals, having never won a knockout game before in their history. Fizzing Frontman: Ace Iqraam Rayners If he can find that form for the whole of next season, the champagne will be flowing in the Winelands. Wonderboy – Antonio van Wyk