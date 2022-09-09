Africa ain’t for sissies and it’s time for Cape Town City to show that they can hang with the big boys. Much is expected from the Citizens this season, with a maiden Caf Champions League campaign to give the players a new challenge.

But on the eve of Saturday’s preliminary-round first leg against As Otoho, the team look defeated after a hectic August. A bad start to a tough schedule has spiralled out of control. Coach Eric Tinkler looks like he wants to bash his head against a wall and the players look like they have run out of steam already.

But you get the feeling that their African adventure is key to how they see this season and getting to the group stage will be the minimum requirement now. It’s going to be a big ask for City to summon up a performance to get them there, given what they have served up so far. An ogestopte fixtures list of nine matches across the PSL and MTN8 in the last month is a tough ask for anyone.

But they can’t feel sorry for themselves. Now is the time to show what they are made of. Consistency and focus to produce results have not been there. Chances are being wasted and it’s costing them big time.