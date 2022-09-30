It may be smack-bang in the middle of the league season here and in Europe, but the World Cup is inevitable. And I can't wait for its arrival. It's going to be epic.

This last international break may have been a bit of an inconvenience for those of us who wanted to see our club sides in action, but don't be so, you know the World Cup is gonna ruk. It also gave us a slight glimpse of what's is in store just over the horizon. DIFFICULT TIMES: Portugal hero Cristiano Ronaldo And there's lots to be excited about and loads to discuss.

But before the main event, let's just talk about who's hot and who's not. I guess we can start with the dikdinge, world champions France. Didier Deschamps's manne don't look in great shape. Ahead of last week's win over Austria, they were in danger of being relegated from the Uefa Nations League top tier.

IDENTITY PROBLEMS: England and Germany are sukkeling Once again, they have internal problems like they did before they came to South Africa in 2010. Kylian Mbappe is at the centre of the drama, with reports suggesting he is too big for his boots. And Paul Pogba is also locked in a lelike family feud, with his brother accused of extorting him for geld and the player himself tooring teammates like Mbappe.

Deschamps will be hoping Pogba doesn't recover from knee surgery in time for Qatar to save himself from a tough decision. STILL YSTER: Lionel Messi Bookies' pets England are on the worst run during coach Gareth Southgate's tenure. No wins in their last six games on the back of a heartbreaking Euro final defeat last year has the Engelse paaping.

Any team that relies on Harry Maguire should rethink their goals. Next, let's talk about the other European powers: Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Spain. The Germans are still unsure of who they are now that Joachim Low is gone.

Hansi Flick is still figuring things out. Up front, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller are all talented attackers, but natural goalscorer they are not. Netherlands seem to have the same problem and lack genuine star power where it matters.

Belgium have the talent to go all the way, but have folded in the big tournaments. It's seker the last kans for this great team, bit they are gonna need Eden Hazard back to his Chelsea best and Romelu Lukaku to make the most of his chances. Spain may be too green this time around and I guess a word on last tournament's finalists Croatia, who maybe be carrying too many ou manne.

Brazil look like the safest bet to claim a sixth title. They have goalscorers galore and don't have to rely solely on Neymar, who at just 30, has been carrying the Auriverde since 2014. Talking about manne who have been carrying their teams, let's finally talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, at 37, maybe seeing this as his laaste kans to get his hands on the greatest prize in the game. It's been a rough time for him personally, losing a child at birth earlier this year, like he did, will leave anyone in a dark place. He has even copped flak from the Portuguese media who are finally ready to move on from the great man.

The headline in leading newspaper A Bola screamed "Less Ronaldo, More Portugal" after their Nations League defeat to Spain earlier this week. And you have to wonder if he deserves to start with Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Andre Silva and Rafael Leao all younger and in better form. But such has been his career that you can never count him out, even with just one goal all season.

His great rival Messi on the other hand is enjoying a wonderful run of form for club and country, celebrating a milestone 90th goal in his 100th international win this week.. If his Argentina can avoid defeat in their next three games, they will break Italy's unbeaten run of 37 games unbeaten. Much like Neymar and Ronaldo, Messi is finally surrounded by teammates who don't rely on them, for better or worse.