It’s still all fun and games in the Premier League. Crazy early-season results have sparked some top-drawer funnies on the internet.

Manchester United have gotten some stick about their start, with a season-opening klap from Brighton and conceding four goals in 35 minutes against Brentford. Goalkeeper David de Gea was the butt of the jokes, with mense posting memes of him with gatte in his gloves. CREATIVE: Arteta doodles There was Captain Calamity Harry Maguire looking more clueless than Phil Jones in others.

And of course Cristiano Ronaldo being held hostage at Old Trafford, with elke Champions League club rejecting the sulking superstar as he looks for a route out of his misery. That all changed on Monday night when Erik ten Hag finally dropped him and the £80m fridge and beat Liverpool 2-1. The result, which has been ridiculed as an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer escape act, left Jurgen Klopp's manne without a win at the start of the season.

BLUE IT: Chelsea’s Tuchel And now the Reds are feeling the burn. Klopp’s seven-year itch is now the topic, ad gatmaakers turned on the German. Seems like seven is his bad-luck number as he enters his seventh year in charge at Anfield.

He was relegated in his seventh year in charge of Mainz and he also left Dortmund after results went downhill after the same number of years. Mense reckon he is missing Sadio Mane. But it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk who got the treatment after they were run ragged at Old Trafford.

Van Dijk was left standing with his hands behind his back as his teammates got sent for hotdogs by jinking Jadon Sancho. At least they didn’t make themselves gat like Thomas Tuchel with the Chelsea boss insisting his Blues were the better team after they got a 3-0 pak at Leeds. FROZEN OUT: ‘The Fridge’ Tuchel also moaned that he had to make the trip to Elland Road by bus while his players jetted over.

Maybe he shouldn’t taken a leaf out of predecessor Jose Mourinho’s book and the parked that bussie in his goal instead of Edouard Mendy, who got robbed for the opening goal. The banter can backfire lelik too. Just ask Jack Grealish. The Manchester City winger famously said that Riyad Mahrez was subbed off by Pep Guardiola in a game for playing like Miguel Almiron.

NOT SMILING: Cristiano Ronaldo But the Newcastle winger scored a rare goal as the Toon held City to a 3-3 draw in a awesome Super Sunday clash this weekend. It doesn’t even matter if you're top of the log with a perfect record of three wins from three games. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta copped flak for his pre-match presentation prentjies.

The Gunners’ recent Amazon All or Nothing documentary series gave a great behind-the-scenes look at the club's last season. And Arteta’s funny doodles and dressing-room antics are now shown as the reason for his span's awesome start. It’s all grappe for now, but it’s about to get serious after Thursday's European competition draws.

Once those kick off, the games will come thick and fast. And before you can wipe the trane out of your eyes van die lekker lag, it’s time for the World Cup in Qatar. But guess what? The bants will go from top-draw to world class.