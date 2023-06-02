Cape Town Spurs need their 12th man at Athlone Stadium this weekend to make the most of their second chance to win promotion to the PSL. And the Urban Warriors have a special surprise for their hardcore manskappe.

They take on Maritzburg United in their first home game of the PSL Playoffs, determined to put their hartseer of failing to win the NFD on the final day of the league behind them. 🚨NEVER BACK DOWN!🚨



Cape Town Spurs vs Maritzburg United❤️



Athlone Stadium 🏟️



PSL Promotion play-off🏆



Sat, 3 June - 3:00pm 🕒#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/TDpesETSIi — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 1, 2023 They have already made the best possible start, with a 1-0 away win at Casric Stars last Sunday. Now coach Shaun Bartlett’s manne are looking to make their home advantage count when they come up against the top-flight Team of Choice on Saturday.

And with the attendance for the 3pm Athlone Stadium showdown capped at 2 000, Spurs are calling on their supporters to come vroeg and get in for free. 🚨BREAKING NEWS!🚨



PSL OFFERS FIRST 2000 FANS FREE ENTRY 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏻



ONLY 2000 TICKETS AVAILABLE AT STADIUM GATE ‼️



NO TICKETS FOR SALE 🛑



GATES OPEN 14:00 🕑 pic.twitter.com/5KRFUdiw4o — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) May 31, 2023 Just remember, it’s first come, first serve. Not a free for all. But with that said, let’s talk about being a responsible sports spectator.

We’ve all seen what happens when crowds get out of hand at football stadiums. Things can get deadly really quickly. So to avoid any danger, here are some safety-first rules. – Get there early. With gates opening at 2pm for a 3pm kickoff, it’s essential to be there before the hekke even open. – Follow the instructions of the ushers.