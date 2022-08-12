While we’re are the topic of new tournaments, I’m stumped by Cricket South Africa CSA) and its upcoming T20 League. About a month ago, CSA were in the news for controversially withdrawing from an ODI series against Australia for clashing with their new competition at the start of next year.

They have even put the Proteas’ qualification for the next 50-over World Cup in jeopardy to make money from their mik-n-moer show. Oh boy! Spectators, please do bring ⛑ when you come for #MIcapetown matches! #OneFamily @OfficialCSA @liaml4893 pic.twitter.com/4uPqrNPU4m — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) August 11, 2022 With the backing of many Indian Premier League (IPL) owners, Graeme Smith and CSA really bent over backwards (and forwards) to bring home the bacon. I wrote back then in this column that even though CSA was going to be using Indian money to get this thing off the ground, it would be great to have some South African flavour.

But news earlier this week hit me for a six when the Mother City’s franchise was named Mumbai Indians Cape Town - stylised to MI Cape Town. Bringing his all-round skills to the 🌈 nation! #OneFamily #MIcapetown @OfficialCSA @CurranSM pic.twitter.com/ROjsXx6L4a — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) August 11, 2022 No [email protected]. That’s the name. Mumbai Indians Cape Town? Nooit. Could CSA and the owners of the franchise Reliance Industries not come up with something original?