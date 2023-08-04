Cape Town Spurs are reg for a geveg when they return to the PSL action this weekend. Ahead of their trip to TS Galaxy for their Sunday 3pm campaign kickoff, the Urban Warriors are unfazed by what might await them in the big league.

Battle-hardened by five years of struggle and heartbreak in the NFD, the Ikamva club have a bit of a chip on their shoulder.And they want to prove to almal that they belong in the big time. Fearless leader Shaun Bartlett is backed up by his former Bafana Bafana teammate Nasief Morris in a power couple on the bench, while they can turn to old heads like skipper Clayton Daniels and Nazier Allie, who have the club in their blood, in defence. Our first fixture of the 2023/2024 campaign will be away from home against TS Galaxy! 🛡️#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/mlS8kSXLIX — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) August 4, 2023 With veterans like Michael Morton, Jarrod Moroole and new arrival Keagan Buchanan in midfield, the squad has a mature spine. Some might even say oud.

But with more than half the squad under 23 years of age, Spurs are sticking to their old motto “No Youth. No Future”. One man who epitomises that ethos is skilful winger Chumani Butsaka, with the Bafana Bafana international having been promoted to the leadership group for the season at just 21. After the heartbreak of missing out on promotion in 2020, Butsaka is psyched to finally step up in the PSL.

NO KIDDING: Chumani Butsaka and Liam Bern. Asked what we’ll see from him, he says: “This season I want to show goals. I want to show my talent and who Chumani Butsaka is. I want to show my ability at the top level.” His fire is contrasted by the cool confidence of last season’s top goalscorer, Ashley Cupido. The 22-year-old will lead the line again, with coach Bartlett backing this striker to shine.

But with the same calm Cupido shows in front of goal, he is taking it all in his stride. Cupido says: “The coach gives a lot of confidence to the attacking players. We will score goals and the team will make opportunities to score. “I haven’t really thought about targets at the moment but I’m excited about playing in the PSL.

“It’s not going to be easy for me or the team, so we must just keep working hard and give our everything.” While he is playing down his contribution, he has high hopes for the campaign ahead and reckons his youthful Spurs can gatecrash next season’s MTN8. He adds: “When you play at this level, you need that energy. But we have experience too to fight. We have a well-balanced squad to compete and maybe we can finish in the top eight.”

IN SAFE HANDS: Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver, left. Assistant coach Morris reckons that, along with Bafana goalkeeper Lincoln Vyver – also just 22 – Chumani and Cupido can take the league by storm. The former national-team defender says: “Ashley, Chumani and Lincoln, for their age they have a lot of experience. “We have a young team, but they’ve got three seasons in the NFD. Those are the things we feel will come to the fore.

“They will stand out for us this season.” Head coach Bartlett is under no illusions that his team has it all to prove this season in the top flight. But he believes that his squad has what it takes to make their stemme dik in SA’s league, even without bringing in a big-name player.

That’s because he reckons that they have had to kou harde klippe in the lower leagues to earn their shot in the big time. And with youth on his team’s side, he reckons that with defensive discipline in the tough moments to come, they have the weapons to do the damage up front and consolidate their status in the top flight once more. CONFIDENT: Spurs boss Shaun Bartlett. Bartlett says: “One of the most difficult things to defend against in the game is speed. And we have a lot of that in our arsenal.

“Our wingers and our strikers can hurt the opposition on counter-attacks. “We need to be defensively strong in moments of sustained pressure. “But going forward, I think it’s a South African thing, we know how to take on players. But we have to make sure we make those moments count.”