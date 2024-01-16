This year will be the third year that I have two children at university at the same time. Our household does not qualify for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding, so we are responsible for seeing that the fees are paid. If the fees are not paid, there are consequences, practical and legal.

So it makes me physically nauseous when I have to write about NSFAS. Firstly, because of how hard we work and the sacrifices we must make as a family to pay the fees. Secondly, because so many needy young people who being funded by NSFAS are awaiting payments and suffering because they have not received it. All while NSFAS is being battered by allegations of corruption. Kickbacks

Recently, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) released leaked audio recordings, suggesting that service providers (which were appointed through tenders) to administer the NSFAS’ controversial new direct payment system, allegedly paid millions of rands in kickbacks to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and NSFAS board chair Ernest Khosa, as well as at least R1 million to Nzimande’s party, the South African Communist Party. All while poor students cannot afford food, accommodation, toilet paper or even sanitary products. Then, on Sunday, an announcement regarding NSFAS was made, which should at least assist some more students.

While I appreciate any additional help for students and their families, there is something that makes me think this is to deflect from the corruption allegations or is an early election ploy. Currently, NSFAS funds students from households with a total family income of up to R350 000 per year (p.a).Exceptions are made for students with disabilities, whose households earn not more than R650 000, and those with more than one student at university whose income is also not more than R650 000. On Sunday, Minister Nzimande announced that the government had set aside R3.8 billion to fund the country’s “missing middle” students currently not covered by NSFAS.

The missing middle students come from households with a total income of more than R350 000 and less than R600 000 annually. The first phase of the missing middle student funding model had been set aside for the loan scheme for the 2024 academic year. This amount is expected to fund 47 percent of the missing middle students, about 31 884 of the estimated 68 446 students in this category.

Applications Phase 2 is expected to be implemented from 2025 to 2034, and the government will increase the funding to R31.6bn to R42.1bn over 10 years. NSFAS receives thousands of applications each year and offers aid based on need and merit. This means that not all applicants get financial help.

If you have applied for NSFAS funding, it is important to check your NSFAS application status regularly to confirm whether you have been successful. You can track your NSFAS application status online via the official website. These are the steps you should follow:n Go to the NSFAS student portal, commonly known as the MyNSFAS account.

Enter your NSFAS login details to access your account.

Once you are logged in, click on Track Funding Progress.

Your NSFAS application status will pop up.

The feedback that pops up should be one of the options below.

Application Submitted: This means that your application has been loaded onto the system.

Filtering: This means that the system is checking if you are a returning applicant and the previous qualifications you have.

Validation: This means NSFAS is ascertaining the information provided by third parties, i.e. Department of Home Affairs and SASSA.

Evaluation: The organisation is verifying all the details provided when submitting your application.

Funding Eligibility: NSFAS is verifying information about your household’s financial status as declared in the submitted forms.

Awaiting Academic Results/Admission: The organisation is verifying your academic results and your university/college admission status.

Awaiting Registration: Once registered a bursary agreement between your institution and NFSAS is created.

Signing Of Agreement: If you see this response, you need to sign your bursary agreement to allow for disbursing your allowances.

Payments: Your allowances are in the process of being paid. Appeals If you conduct an NSFAS application status check and discover you have been denied assistance, you can appeal. You should download and complete the appropriate supporting documentation and upload it with your appeal. This can be one of the following: Vulnerable Child declaration form; Disability Annexure A form; Declaration form non-SASSA

Contact details: Email: [email protected], 08000 67327. Facebook: @nsfas.org.za Once your application is approved, your registration fees will be covered. Tuition fees, personal care, accommodation, and transport are also covered. Applications for NSFAS close on 31 January 2024.