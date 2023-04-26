Q Auntie Pearl, I have a friend who is constantly negative and always complaining. How can I help them see the brighter side of things?

From Tammy A Sjoe meisie, Auntie sommer knows you are a lekker positive person who makes lemonade when life hands them lemons. You’re such a good person for wanting to help your friend.

But let me tell you, sometimes people are just stuck in their ways and there’s not much you can do to change them. You can try to be a positive influence and show them the good things in life, but ultimately it’s up to them to change their mindset. That said, ons almal weet mos hoe difficult it is to stay positive at the moment: load shedding makes life hell, alles raak net duurder, our politicians look like they are fighting each other more than helping onse mense… and to top it all off it seems like winter is now properly on its way.

That is why Auntie is so happy we have people like you, Tammy. We need your positive vibes. It’s like Auntie’s cousin said the other day: Even though load shedding sucks, it does save us the cost of electricity. Sad but true. Anyway, the first thing you must do is to just stay a positive influence and show them the good things in life. Be an inspiration.

If it’s really bad, then it might be time to have an honest conversation with your friend and express how their constant negativity is affecting you and others around them. Maybe they just need a reality check. Of course if you are worried that their negativity is stemming from deeper issues such as depression or anxiety, you need to help them get professional help. Just remember, Tammy, you can only do so much. Sometimes people need to hit rock bottom before they can start to make positive changes in their lives.