Q Hi Auntie, I am at varsity and a while ago I met this boy who got my heart doing the ghoema. We are in some of the same classes and we hang around with the same people.

We are obviously following each other on social media, and I can see he likes my posts. In real life he would look at me and smile at me, and all this made me think that he also had a crush on me. But the weird thing is he never made a move.

Then, out of the blue he gets himself a girlfriend. And while I am totally over that, the issue is that he is now totally avoiding me, and he ghosted me online. Auntie, nou sit ek hier en wonder why he would just throw away our friendship like that?

I know we were not like best friends, but there was definitely a vibe. I never made him wys that I was crushing on him, even my friends didn’t have a clue. What did I do wrong that he’s totally pushing me away, even as a friend?

A Listen meisie, this boy’s behaviour isn’t reflecting anything about you or what you might have done wrong. Maybe he’s just confused about his own feelings or maybe he’s trying to respect his new girlfriend. Boys can sometimes be a bit dof, and they don’t always know how to handle these things. And while Auntie doesn’t have a crystal ball to see why he is dissing your friendship, Auntie can tell you this: You don’t need to carry this burden on your shoulders.

If he’s decided to step away, that’s his loss, not yours. Don’t start doubting yourself or thinking you’re not good enough just because he’s got his wires crossed. Give it some time, my dear. If he’s really your friend, he’ll come around.