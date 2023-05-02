Q Hi Auntie Pearl, I’m in my 40s and have never been married or had kids. Sometimes I feel like I’m missing out on something, but other times I’m happy with my life as it is.

How do I reconcile these conflicting feelings? From Laeeqah A Hi there dear. First of all, let Auntie tell you that you are not alone in feeling this way. Many people in their 40s who haven’t married or had children often question whether they have missed out on something in life. However, it’s important to remember that everyone’s path is different and there is no right or wrong way to live your life.

It’s okay to have deurmekaar feelings about this. On one hand, you may feel pressure from society or family to settle down and start a family, but on the other hand, you may be content with your independence and the freedom to pursue your own goals and dreams without the added responsibilities of a partner and children. One way to deal with your gevoelens is to focus on what is lekker in your current situation. Reflect on the things that make you happy and fulfilled in your life – maybe it is your career, of perhaps it’s your hobbies, your friends, or family. Remember, hartjie, you are in the prime of your life en there are still many years ahead. It’s never too late in your life if you do decide that you want to pursue marriage or starting a family. Don’t let age or societal expectations hold you back from pursuing your dreams.