Q Hey Auntie Pearl, listen to this: So, last month, I bumped into my ex. We broke up four months ago because too many nosy people were all up in our business, even though we were trying to keep it on the down-low.

Anyway, we decided to give it another shot, but we agreed to keep it top secret. Then, last week, he freaked out and accused me of piemping because somebody found out. He won’t take my calls or texts and says it’s vedala. But I’m like, hold up, ek het nie my bek gerek nie! I’m not moving on without being bymekaar with him again.

I need your help. From Annie A Okay Annie, first of all Auntie wants to ask: Why did you need to keep your relationship so hush-hush? Are you two hiding something?

Unless your families were going to go all Game of Thrones on you guys, there’s no good reason to hide your love. And what’s with this guy accusing you of spilling the beans and then ghosting you? It sounds to Auntie like he’s the one with the issues. Maybe that’s why those people were krapping in your slaai – trying to protect you from a toxic relationship.

All of this is very weird to Auntie, but the thing that bothers me the most is that you say you won’t move on without him. Annie, don’t be that swak girl. Why would you want to be with someone who demands secrecy and doesn’t trust you?