Q Hi Auntie, maak sterk with some wysheid here. I found out that one of my best friends smaaks me. Which is fine, I guess, only I don’t like him. The real problem is that he now sommer gets jealous when I get attention from other guys.

We hang out quite a bit – as I said, we are friends – but he has been overprotective and getting so annoyed and touchy when I chat with other guys, that I am now getting irritated. I tuned him why he is acting this way, and he just said, “jy wiet mos”, which was annoying. Is he trying to make it sound like we are a couple or something?

I feel like he’s cramping my style, because I actually have a crush on another guy. What must I do? This friend who smaaks me is actually so nice most of the time, so would it be swak of me to tell him off? My other friends say I should ask him to back off, but I don’t know how he’ll handle it as he’s annoyingly sensitive.

From Miss B A Goodness, it’s like some sort of rom-com up in here! A guy has a crush on his friend, but she only has eyes for another ou. But Auntie is going to guess this is not gonna play out like in the movies, where at the end you realise that the boy you’ve been dissing is the one you actually wanted all along.