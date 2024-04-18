For more than 35 years, Capetonians have been delighted by the golden voice of Nur Abrahams. Being on different stages around the world with Nur, I’m always in the best seat to watch him perform a song like only he can. He is,in my opinion, undoubtedly Cape Town’s favourite vocalist.

Born in Bo-Kaap and raised on the Cape Flats, Bonteheuwel to be precise, during apartheid, Nur lived with his parents and siblings and would soon realise he had a talent just like his mum. Close to home: Nur never goes touring without his family’s support. Picture supplied Very few are aware that Nur’s mom was also a lead vocalist for the popular group called the Ambrosias in the 1960s. Nur was six years old when he last saw the Ambrosias on stage and realised there that the stage was going to be his home. He would later perform alongside his mother on stages everywhere including the Green Point Stadium, as it was previously known, for the Kaapse Klopse’s special Item.

During high school, he and his cousin Rafiq Varind and close friend Mansoor Boltman formed a group called Limited Edition, which would go on to be the highlight on every concert. Still a hit: Nur and his JAG group members rocked Cape stages. Picture: supplied Every performance was a show stopper. People would sit in anticipation, waiting for the name Limited Edition to be announced, and once they took the stage, the show was over. This part of Nur’s journey ended when the group felt it was time to move on. Nur and his friend Mansoor were later working throughout South Africa with the biggest boy band ever in the city.

JAG was formed and this group was booked out for five years straight. The name JAG (Just Another Group) came about because all the good names that were already taken. Nur says this was Emo Adams’ idea. He adds: “The best memories were made and so many opportunities opened up to all of us. We performed in Malaysia for the King, being part of launches to many car brands, and cellular phone brands. I’m sure you can imagine how huge this was at the time. “While on tour, we performed and represented SA in another country with ambassadors at the Embassy.”

While interviewing Nur for this story, he shared many personal stories from behind the scenes, how the guys would always be there for one another when they experienced a loss in the family or when they were affected by something negative. He goes on to say: “We most certainly had our differences, and we knew that we needed to be adult enough to make sure we make this thing work for all of us. Needless to say, JAG can make an appearance any time, anywhere and it will still be a hit to this day.” Asked whether they’ll be making a comeback as a group again, he replied, “never say never”.

Nur’s solo career took off in a very big way with the song Welcome to Cape Town, where he worked with the late legend Dr Taliep Petersen and the living legend David Kramer. The song was originally recorded for the 2003 Cricket World Cup. The entire male cast of District 6 the Musical was scheduled to record the song but the board of the world cup was interested in only one voice, the rest is history. To this day, the song is enjoyed by the entire city and is always celebrated at all major events.

I asked him which memory was his all-time favourite. “Working with Taliep was always valuable, and he taught us how to conduct ourselves on any stage. The information I got from him and the wisdom he passed on to me still hold a special place in my heart.” He adds: “Petersen always reminded us of the importance of our heritage and our very rich culture, this is part of the reason that I still perform Nederlands and other cultural classics to this day.” Which theatre production does he regard as the best experience? “District the Musical would definitely be number one, it ran for nine months and it took every bit of energy from everyone in the cast, but this was the best lessons in my life. This was the second version of the show and I was privileged to be under the direction of David and Taliep.

“The second one would have to be my role in Scrooge, where I played in a musical with Marc Lottering, Sharlene Surtie-Richards and so many luminaries that hold so much weight even to this day.” Away from the theatre stage, Nur was performing everywhere and was supported by his wife Tasneem Abrahams and his children. He has travelled and performed in Spain, Scotland, London, Australia, Singapore and many other countries. While touring, he was able to remain relevant and be a part of the grandest shows in the Cape.

Here in Cape Town, he performed with Tamia, Percy Sledge, Phil Fearon, and many other international Grammy award-winning artists. Nur is about to perform with one of his favourite childhood duo groups, Peaches and Herb. This multi award-winning duo group is set to perform at the Grand Arena, GrandWest and the one and only “golden voice” Nur Abrahams will definitely bring the house down. This concert is set to take place on Saturday, 15 June 2024. Tickets for the sweethearts of soul are available at ticketmaster.