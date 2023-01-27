The afternoon show is set to start at 2pm on Sunday and tickets cost R150 per person.

Nur Abrahams hosts his first intimate concert for the year at Alhambra Restaurant at Islamia Academia College, 409 Imam Haron Road in Lansdowne.

The Welcome to Cape Town singer will perform all his fan favourites.

VENUE: It’s all happening at Alhambra

Abrahams recently put out a live post on his socials asking mense who bought tickets what they would like to hear, so the performance will be live-by-request.

Check out his social page on Facebook for more information and send in your request for the song you’d like to hear Nur belt out. Get your tickets today via WhatsApp on 072 714 9347.