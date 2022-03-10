Nur Abrahams, a voice that stands out in the Mother City, recently celebrated over 30 years in the entertainment industry and is doing one last gig before the month of Ramadan kicks off in April.

Nur has played roles in many productions across South Africa and has recently been touring alongside singers Loukmaan Adams, Mujahid George and others who in this short while has been to Kimberley, Gqeberha, Knysna and more.

Nur will perfrom at the Ghoema Theatre

Nur is set to work his magic at the intimate Bo-Kaap Ghoema Theatre situated in Rose Street on Sunday, starting at 3pm.

Nur explains: “It’s an intimate afternoon filled with true stories, old and new music with surprise guest artists to join me on stage.”

Tickets are R150 and can be booked via WhatsApp on 072 7149347.

[email protected]