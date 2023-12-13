A man has drowned at Milnerton Lagoon Beach, while his friend was rushed to hospital where he is still fighting for his life. The pair were part of a group who visited the beach on Monday morning.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon says residents heard someone shouting for help. Lambinon says: “At 1.42pm on Monday, NSRI Melkbosstrand duty crew and City of Cape Town water rescue network were activated following eyewitness reports of a drowning in progress at Milnerton Lagoon Beach. “Local residents, hearing shouts for help, had investigated and on noticing two men caught in rip currents, they rushed to the beach to assist.

"Local residents, hearing shouts for help, had investigated and on noticing two men caught in rip currents, they rushed to the beach to assist.

"A local male resident used an NSRI pink rescue buoy, stationed at the beach, and with use of the rescue buoy he was able to rescue both men to the beach where one man, aged 25, collapsed unconscious and one man, aged 30, appeared to be in a serious condition. They are both from Zimbabwe." Lambinon explained that the 25-year-old man's pulse had stopped and he was not breathing, and lifeguards initiated CPR efforts to revive the swimmer. Lambinon says: "After all efforts to resuscitate the 25-year-old man were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased. The 30-year-old man was transported to hospital by ER24 ambulance in a critical condition.