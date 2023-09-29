Tears of joy flowed this week when an abandoned toddler was reunited with his ouma in Eerste River. The story of the three-year-old boy touched hearts after a video of him wandering along De La Rey Road in Ravensmead unattended went viral on social media.

The footage was posted by a resident who sought help in finding the tot’s family. In the clip, the woman is heard asking the barefoot laaitie what his name was and where he lived, but he was unable to respond. The child was taken to Ravensmead SAPS and social workers were called in.

Ouma Denisia Ruiters, 49, came forward saying that she was gatvol after seeking help from social workers, who for months turned her away and demanded she hand the child back to his mother, despite evidence that the child was being neglected and abandoned. Denisia told the Daily Voice that she had pleaded with social workers to allow her to raise the child, as his mom is on drugs and his father was not interested. The Department of Social Development (DSD) subsequently launched an investigation and on Wednesday night, Denisia got a skrik when social workers called her.

“They got in contact with me via the Daily Voice and told me the mother had gone on the run with the child and they couldn’t find her,” she said. “I gave them some places to go to and told them to use my name and people will give them information because the community knows how many times I went looking for him. “They arrived at my house with [the boy] and we were all so emotional. He was so dirty and was vomiting because it appears he was given old food.”

However, Denisia was told that the child had been placed in her care temporarily and she now had to complete paperwork for Children’s Court. “They told me they will come back and explain everything. For now, we are just happy that he is warm and safe at night. He couldn’t stop smiling when I told him this is his house now. “I have been trying since February and the Daily Voice got this right in less than a week. I am so grateful to God for sending the right people and especially the two ladies who stopped to help him.