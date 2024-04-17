The debate over the banning of pit bulls in South Africa has surfaced once again after a man was mauled to death at his workplace, prompting a call for immediate police action. Moeletsi Sedi, 40, from Rustenburg, was killed by his boss’ two pitties on April 6.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said: “Police were called to a scene where Sedi was found lying on the ground. He had visible bite marks on his body and was declared dead on the scene. The owner of the two pit bulls was not home during the incident.” Cosatu general secretary Solly Phetoe has demanded urgent action by police and said that the dogs’ owner ought to compensate Sedi’s family for this loss, and be charged with criminal negligence and culpable homicide. “All too often the nation has been traumatised by the horrific mauling and killing of workers by pit bulls, a breed genetically bred and predisposed to being highly aggressive. Owners can and must also be held accountable.

“We need to come to a decision where the breeding of this dog is banned; existing pit bulls are spayed and future sales and ownership prohibited,” he said. In 2022, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation urged the government to look into the banning of the power breed following the death of a 10-year-old child in Gelvandale, Gqeberha. The foundation launched a petition on the Change.org website which currently has 139 792 signatures.