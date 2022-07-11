The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has confiscated pit bull puppies from a group of laaities in Parkwood who were training the animals to take part in dog fights. This follows an investigation into a video of the fights, showing kids as young as seven years old trying to get the dogs to maul each other.

SPCA chief inspector, Jaco Pieterse, says on Thursday along with the Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit, they went to investigate after the video was handed to the SPCA. ACTION: SPCA’s Jaco Pieterse “The video footage provided to the SPCA was allegedly taken the previous day,” he says. “The video footage shows how a group of youngsters, some as young as seven years of age, are enticing three pit bull terrier-type pups to attack each other. The estimated age of the pups is approximately four months.”

He says the pups were being trained to become fighting dogs and when they did not want to attack each other, they were antagonised. TORMENTED: Pit bull puppies provoked in Parkwood Pieterse says along with Inspector Mark Syce and Law Enforcement, they arrived at the property with a court order. “On the property, the inspectors found two puppies that could be seen in the video footage.

“The team immediately seized the two puppies and two other dogs in terms of the Animals Protection Act. TORMENTED: Pit bull puppies provoked in Parkwood “The entire property was searched and further evidence was gathered and this resulted in two further addresses being raided by the team. “The team seized a further four dogs that were uncovered.

“The adult pit bull terrier-type dogs found had severe old and new scarring and wounds associated with dogfighting. “The dogs were also being kept in dirty and parasitic conditions.” He says the SPCA will now lay criminal charges while the animals have been placed in a safe place.