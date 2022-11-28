The nine-year-old girl who saved a baby from three vicious pit bulls has been having nightmares of the attack which has left her severely injured. It comes as the SPCA put up a R5 000 reward for information about the people who killed the three dogs after the attack in Athlone last Sunday.

Genoline Louw from Pooke se Bos was discharged on Thursday from Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. The three marauding pitties left her with deep wounds to her head, arms and legs. NOT FULLY HEALED: Genoline Louw, 9, is back home to recover. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete She was saved by another resident who distracted the dogs.

Charles Baartman, who was bitten himself, said if he hadn’t intervened, the meisie would have been killed. Genoline was walking with her neighbour’s child, one-year-old Andrea Magalie, when the honde came for them. She lifted the baby up and managed to throw her to a woman who was standing near the scene, all while the dogs were biting her.

Afterwards, residents killed and set alight all three dogs. Her father Francois Bayman, 36, tells the Daily Voice that Genoline is still very traumatised. ORDEAL: Genoline and her dad Francois Bayman “She has been having nightmares since the attack, I know it’s all stuck in her mind.

“Her mom is still in shock and she is not alright seeing her child like that.” The dad adds: “We managed to track down the owner and he said that he would like to speak to me and my wife so we can’t make a case against him for what happened to my daughter. “But we are going to make a case, we must make a case. I think they want to pay us for what happened.”

Genoline is not out of the woods yet. “Her arm was almost chewed off, her bone is exposed and so she needs to go back for an operation. “I am very proud of my daughter because she saved a baby’s life and she didn’t care about her own,” adds the Rylands dad.

“She is very strong because normally pit bulls when they attack, they kill you so we are glad that she is alive and we thank God. “She has missed some of her exams but she will catch up as the school was informed about what happened to her.” HEROIC ACT: Charles Baartman intervened Meanwhile, the City and SPCA are working on finding those who had a hand in the killing of the pit bulls.

JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security, explains: “The City’s animal control unit is in the process of compiling a docket pertaining to the attack on the young girl for the Directorate for Public Prosecutions to make a determination on the way forward. “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA continues its investigation into the brutal killing of the three dogs by the community. “The SPCA is offering a R5 000 reward for information that can lead to the positive identification, arrest and prosecution of the persons involved in the attack on the dogs, in terms of the Animals Protection Act.”