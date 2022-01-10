Manenberg police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death and dumped her body in a wheelie bin on Sunday.

The traumatised family of Elene Lino, 19, say they caught her berk in the act during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sister Candice Baartman, 26, says she got a skrik when she found him covered in blood at the family home.

“Gavin [Manuel] and Elene have been together for a long time but he was always abusive,” she explains.

“She used to be with his son but then they got together and he left his wife for her.

“On Saturday I came home and they were skelling again and I didn’t have lus so I left to go to my friend.”

GRIM: Curious residents at the Olga Court crime scene. Picture: Monique Duval

She says she returned after midnight and found Gavin, 49, in the yard with a wheelie bin.

“I saw blood on him and he told me that his ex-wife sent people to moer him,” says Candice.

“Then I asked him what happened to the vullis from the bin and he told me the dog took it out and it didn’t sound right to me.

“I went into my house and found the whole place deurmekaar and there was blood and I chased after him.”

Candice caught up with Gavin near Olga Court where he dumped the bin and fled the scene.

“The people came to help me and that is when we saw her feet,” she continues.

“We took the dirt out and I saw she was thrown head first in the bin and covered with vullis.

“She had stab wounds in her neck and back and they said she was dead at the scene.

“She was only wearing a panty but her gown was found inside the bin.

Candice reveals that Manuel had been arrested for raping an 18-year-old girl in the family.

“The girl withdrew the case and he came out of prison recently.”

NIGHTMARE: Elene Lino of Manenberg found face first in a bin. Picture: Monique Duval

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year-old female in Olga Court is under investigation.

“Manenberg Police were called to the scene where they found the victim in the bin.

“The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested”.

Angry neighbours gathered at Elene’s home on Sunday where they vowed to kill Gavin when they find him.

Friend Rischan “Pielbal” Remedies says he watched him threaten her for a week.

“He told her every day he is going to make her vrek.

“He accused her of showing her lyfie to other men.

“The community is kwaad and they are going to make him vrek,” he says.

Manuel’s wife Washiela, 49, says she got a skrik when she heard about the murder.

She says she has been separated from him for nearly six years since the affair.

“He wanted to be with her so I put him out.

“We don’t know what he was doing, but in all this time he was terrorising me and my family,” says Washiela.

“He wanted his bread buttered on both sides with a wife and a girlfriend and when I rejected him, he became aggressive and that is why I have an interdict against him.

“We have nothing to do with what happened there and I didn’t send anyone to hit him.”

